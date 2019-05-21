Office Depot and OfficeMax via Rakuten offers its Office Depot 8.5x11" Copy Paper 10-Ream Case for $39.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $27 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 500 sheets per ream
  • letter size 20-lb paper
  • Model: 851001OD