TradePub · 1 hr ago
You'd pay $24 for the Kindle version. Shop Now at TradePub
- covers Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, and OneNote
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
"Photographic Memory" Kindle eBook
That's at least $18 under what you'd pay for a paperback copy. Shop Now at Amazon
- written by Travis O’Ryan
- 136 pages
- explore what memory is, how it works, and how to improve it
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Bitcoin for Beginners: Illustrated Guide To Understanding Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Kindle eBook
Introduces basic facts of data mining, how a ledger works, and even recommends different types of digital wallets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Explains basic concepts involved in cryptocurrency
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Investing for Beginners: A Short Read on the Basics of Investing and Dividends Kindle eBook
Completely confounded by the stock market stories dominating the news this week? This eBook breaks down the basics of investing, to help you get started on the journey and set up your plan. Shop Now at Amazon
- explains the basics of investing
- learn how to take "calculated" risks to build wealth
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Barron's AP Test Prep Kindle eBooks
That's a savings of at least $17 per book. Shop Now at Amazon
- 8 books on U.S. Government, Computer Science, World History, Geography, French, Spanish, and Art History
TradePub · 1 mo ago
"Fear of Public Speaking - How to Get Over Nervous Anticipation" eBook
Get to work overcoming your fear of public speaking at no cost. Shop Now at TradePub
- Requires connecting with email or LinkedIn account.
- by The Genard Method
- How to Get Over Nervous Anticipation
TradePub · 1 wk ago
Practical Linux Security Cookbook eBook
You'd pay at least $22 elsewhere. Shop Now at TradePub
- Offered free by Packt.
