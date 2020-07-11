New
Costco · 47 mins ago
$400 for members
$10 shipping
Though this item is not discounted, it comes with a travel case and we thought it might be of interest to know where you can get it as both the 64GB and 128GB versions have been out of stock at most retailers for months. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- The 128GB version is also available here.
Features
- OLED display
- 1440x1600 resolution
- Oculus touch controllers
- 72Hz refresh rate
- 3D positional audio
- 6DoF (degrees of freedom track movement)
- Oculus Quest travel case
Details
Comments
Related Offers
HP · 2 wks ago
HP Pavilion Gaming Bundle
$50 $150
free shipping
It's $100 under list price and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at HP
Features
- includes keyboard, mouse, mouse pad, and headset
Amazon · 2 days ago
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe
$83 $100
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although most sellers charge at least $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- ergonomic design
- paddle and onboard controls
- full sized steering wheel
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Microsoft Xbox One Chat Headset
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller
- adjustable boom
- Model: S5V-00014
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Sega Genesis 6-Button USB Arcade Pad
$10 $20
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $3.99 shipping fee.
Features
- compatible with PC, Mac, SEGA Genesis Mini, PlayStation 3, and Nintendo Switch
- 10-ft. cable
Costco · 1 wk ago
LG UltraGear 27" 1080p IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor
$180 for members $250
free shipping
Save $70 off list price and a great deal for a monitor with these specs. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- Non-members pay $12.50 extra.
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate w/ G-Sync adaptive sync
- HDR10
- 1 DisplayPort & 1 HDMI input
- Model: 27GL63T-B.AUS
