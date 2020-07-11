New
Costco · 47 mins ago
Oculus Quest 64GB All-In-One VR Gaming Headset Bundle
$400 for members
$10 shipping

Though this item is not discounted, it comes with a travel case and we thought it might be of interest to know where you can get it as both the 64GB and 128GB versions have been out of stock at most retailers for months. Buy Now at Costco

  • The 128GB version is also available here.
Features
  • OLED display
  • 1440x1600 resolution
  • Oculus touch controllers
  • 72Hz refresh rate
  • 3D positional audio
  • 6DoF (degrees of freedom track movement)
  • Oculus Quest travel case
