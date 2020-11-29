Thanks to the $15 gift card, that's the first effective discount we've seen where a membership isn't required. Buy Now at Newegg
- The promotional gift dard will be emailed 4 days after invoice, and expires 365 days after issue.
- 64GB storage
- no PC or console needed
- requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download)
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- 2 touch controllers
- charging cable
- power adapter
- glasses spacer
While this is price matched at other stores, it's a good option to snatch it up as a pre-order before it goes out of stock. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
Over 50 games in a range of genres are on sale. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for $39.99 ($20 off).
- shop on Nintendo.com or your Switch system
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
Save on a wide range of video games and accessories for all platforms. Shop Now at Amazon
The console is out of stock from major retailers, so this is a good chance to snag the console along with several accessories before Christmas, even though it's pretty much list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in several color variations (Black controller pictured).
Save on computers, storage, electronics, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping.
Thousands of items get big discounts, including laptops, hard drives, video games, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- up to 50% off Western Digital hard drives
- up to 47% off Fractal Design computer cases
- up to 41% off Intel CPUs
- up to 15% off Acer laptops
- much more
Newegg has Black Friday deals on a big selection of Western Digital internal hard drives, with many at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Newegg
- WD Red Pro 2TB Internal NAS Hard Drive for $84.99 (pictured, $35 off)
