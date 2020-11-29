New
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset
$299 w/ $15 Newegg Gift Card
Thanks to the $15 gift card, that's the first effective discount we've seen where a membership isn't required. Buy Now at Newegg

  • The promotional gift dard will be emailed 4 days after invoice, and expires 365 days after issue.
  • 64GB storage
  • no PC or console needed
  • requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download)
  • Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
  • 2 touch controllers
  • charging cable
  • power adapter
  • glasses spacer
