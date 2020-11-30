Go all in. Our most advanced all-in-one VR system is here. From $299. Shop Now at Oculus
- next level hardware & cinematic sound
- redesigned controllers
- PC VR compatible & easy set up
While this is price matched at other stores, it's a good option to snatch it up as a pre-order before it goes out of stock. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- 64GB storage
- No PC or console needed
- Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download)
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- 2 touch controllers
- charging cable
- power adapter
- glasses spacer
That's $6 less than most stores charge for the Series X, and the one of the first discounts we've seen on these recently released controllers that feature the hybrid d-pad, tactile dots on the triggers, and are slightly smaller. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Robot White pictured).
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge at least $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 13 but can be ordered now.
- compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- 50mm audio drivers
- 6mm boom mic
- Model: G332
That's $7 less than GameStop charges.
Update: Target now offers it for $19.99. Buy Now at Target
- includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
Thanks to the $15 gift card, that's the first effective discount we've seen where a membership isn't required. Buy Now at Newegg
- The promotional gift dard will be emailed 4 days after invoice, and expires 365 days after issue.
