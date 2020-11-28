Go all in. Our most advanced all-in-one VR system is here. From $299. Shop Now at Oculus
- next level hardware & cinematic sound
- redesigned controllers
- PC VR compatible & easy set up
Expires 12/6/2020
Published 57 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
While this is price matched at other stores, it's a good option to snatch it up as a pre-order before it goes out of stock. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- 64GB storage
- No PC or console needed
- Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download)
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- 2 touch controllers
- charging cable
- power adapter
- glasses spacer
Save on headsets from $33, mice from $36, mouse pads from $40, controllers from $50, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse for $45.99 (low by $2).
That's $6 less than most stores charge for the Series X, and the one of the first discounts we've seen on these recently released controllers that feature the hybrid d-pad, tactile dots on the triggers, and are slightly smaller. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Robot White pictured).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and half what you'd pay elsewhere today. Buy Now at GameStop
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee.
Save on a selection of games like Madden NFL 21, Watch Dogs: Legion, God of War, NASCAR Heat 5, and many more. Plus, save on a selection of accessories including Sony DualShock controllers, gaming headsets, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Pictured is Madden NFL 21 for PS4 for $26.99 ($33 off and a low by at least a buck).
- Pickup in-store to avoid the $3.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
