Go all in. Our most advanced all-in-one VR system is here. From $299. Shop Now at Oculus
- next level hardware & cinematic sound
- redesigned controllers
- PC VR compatible & easy set up
-
Expires in 22 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
While this is price matched at other stores, it's a good option to snatch it up as a pre-order before it goes out of stock. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- 64GB storage
- No PC or console needed
- Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download)
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- 2 touch controllers
- charging cable
- power adapter
- glasses spacer
That's $6 less than most stores charge for the Series X, and the one of the first discounts we've seen on these recently released controllers that feature the hybrid d-pad, tactile dots on the triggers, and are slightly smaller. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Shock Blue pictured).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and half what you'd pay elsewhere today. Buy Now at GameStop
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee.
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
Apply code "23BKFCYMB59" to get it a buck under our mention from May and get the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Newegg
Sign In or Register