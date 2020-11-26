sponsored
Oculus · 36 mins ago
from $299
free shipping
Go all in. Our most advanced all-in-one VR system is here. From $299. Shop Now at Oculus
Features
- next level hardware & cinematic sound
- redesigned controllers
- PC VR compatible & easy set up
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset
preorders for $299
free shipping
While this is price matched at other stores, it's a good option to snatch it up as a pre-order before it goes out of stock. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will be released on October 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
Features
- 64GB storage
- No PC or console needed
- Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download)
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- 2 touch controllers
- charging cable
- power adapter
- glasses spacer
GameStop · 1 mo ago
Star Wars: Squadrons and Black Series Battle Simulation Helmet Bundle for PS4
Preorder for $130 $140
free shipping
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
Features
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller
$40 $60
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- In Carbon Black or Robot White
New
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership
$23 $45
That's $7 less than GameStop charges. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
Amazon · 5 days ago
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset
$30 $53
free shipping
You'd pay twice this elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 40mm speakers
- flip-to-mute mic
- up to 12-hours of gaming on a single charge
- Model: TBS-3200-01
