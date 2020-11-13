sponsored
Oculus · 1 hr ago
from $299
free shipping
Go all in. Our most advanced all-in-one VR system is here. From $299. Shop Now at Oculus
- Next Level Hardware & Cinematic Sound
- Redesigned Controllers
- PC VR Compatible & Easy Set Up
Expires 12/12/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset
preorders for $299
free shipping
While this is price matched at other stores, it's a good option to snatch it up as a pre-order before it goes out of stock. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- 64GB storage
- No PC or console needed
- Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download)
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- 2 touch controllers
- charging cable
- power adapter
- glasses spacer
GameStop · 1 mo ago
Star Wars: Squadrons and Black Series Battle Simulation Helmet Bundle for PS4
Preorder for $130 $140
free shipping
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
Amazon · 6 days ago
Qiaoting Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LY6HAVFW" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Qiaoting via Amazon.
- adjustable turbo function
- non-slip design
- built-in 600mAh battery
- dual vibration
- built-in 6-axis gyro
Amazon · 6 days ago
Astarry Wireless Pro Controller for Switch
$13 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "T2NVRWB3" to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Astarry Toys via Amazon.
- turbo function
- dual shock
- 6-axis gyros
- non-slip and anti-sweat grips
- up to 8 hours of gameplay per charge
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Razer Gaming Accessories at Amazon
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on peripherals, one backpack and two headsets. Shop Now at Amazon
