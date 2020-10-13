New
Costco · 2 hrs ago
preorders for $430 for members $487
free shipping
That's a combined savings of $57. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- This item is expected to release October 13, 2020.
Features
- Oculus Quest 2 Headset
- Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap
- Oculus Quest 2 Fit Pack
- 2 Oculus Quest 2 Touch Controllers
Details
Comments
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
