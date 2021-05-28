Oculus Quest 2 256GB VR Headset for $399 w/ $50 adidas Gift Card

New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
$399 w/ $50 adidas Gift Card
free shipping
Counting the adidas gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- this headset requires a Facebook account for some reason
- no PC or console required (PC VR compatible)
- 2 touch controllers
- 3D cinematic sound
Details
Walmart · 4 days ago
AtGames Legends Gamer Mini Tabletop Arcade
$89 $130
free shipping
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
Microsoft Store · 1 wk ago
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
$1/month
It's a savings of 93% off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- After the promotional period, subscription continues to be charged at the then-current regular price. You can cancel at anytime.
- Offer is valid for new Ultimate members only.
Features
- over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile
- EA Play membership
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Logitech G29 Driving Force Race Wheel w/ Pedals for PS4/PC
$236 $400
free shipping
That's $14 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- on-wheel D pad, console buttons, paddle shifters, and LED indicator lights
- throttle, brake, and clutch pedals
- dual-motor force feedback
- Model: 941-000110
Newegg · 2 wks ago
HTC Vive Tracker 3.0
$116 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EMPUSA2021" to get this deal. That's $3 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. (It's also the first discount we've seen on this item, which was released in March.) Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- body and accessory tracking
- supports all SteamVR products
- data port sharing
- Model: 99HASS001-00
Newegg · 2 days ago
TerraMaster USB 3.0 Type-C Raid Enclosure
2-Bay for $120, 4-Bay for $160 $150
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find for the 2-bay model by $30, and the 4-bay model by $100. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by TerraMaster via Newegg.
Features
- ARM v8 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 1GB RAM
- each bay supports up to 16GB
- compatible w/ 2.5" and 3.5" HDDs and 2.5" SSDs
- Model: F2-210
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Oculus Quest 64GB VR Headset
$199
free shipping
That's half of what you'd pay for a new one at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- A warranty is provided but the details are unclear.
Features
- integrated insight sensor
- LCD display
- interactive buttons
- Model: 301-00430-01
