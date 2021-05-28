Oculus Quest 2 256GB VR Headset for $399 w/ $50 adidas Gift Card
Newegg
Oculus Quest 2 256GB VR Headset
$399 w/ $50 adidas Gift Card
free shipping

Counting the adidas gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • this headset requires a Facebook account for some reason
  • no PC or console required (PC VR compatible)
  • 2 touch controllers
  • 3D cinematic sound
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
