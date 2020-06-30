New
Oculus
Oculus Quest 128GB All-In-One VR Gaming Headset
$499
Though this item is not discounted, we thought it might be of interest to know where you can get it. The headset with 128GB has been difficult to find over the past few months. Buy Now at Oculus

Features
  • OLED display
  • 1440x1600 resolution
  • 72Hz refresh rate
  • 3D positional audio
  • Oculus touch controllers
  • 6DoF (degrees of freedom track movement)
