No PC. No wires. No limits. Now you can play virtually almost anywhere with just the headset and controllers. Though this item is not discounted, we thought it might be of interest to know where you can get it. The headset with 128GB has been difficult to find over the past few months. Buy Now at Oculus
There's mini arcade games for less than $20 and controllers from $45, among many other offerings including consoles, headsets, and charging stations. Shop Now at Best Buy
Bag accessories from only $5; with headsets from only $12, mini arcade games from $16, and wireless adapters from $19. Shop Now at Best Buy
Controllers start at $10 after savings and games at $19. Shop Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $10 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
