eBay · 38 mins ago
Oculus Go 64GB Standalone VR Headset
$167 in-cart $200
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
Features
  • 5.5" 2560x1440 display (1280x1440 per eye)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
