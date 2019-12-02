Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Oculus Go 32GB All-in-One VR Headset
$149 $199
free shipping

Walmart offers the Oculus Go 32GB All-in-One VR Headset for $159 with free shipping. That's $50 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 5.5" 2560x1440 display (1280x1440 per eye)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • spatial headset audio
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • wireless controller
  • Expires 12/2/2019
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
