Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Oculus Go 32GB All-in-One VR Headset
$130 $200
free shipping

$70 off and the best price we've seen outside of a very brief deal on Cyber Monday, when it was $10 less. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 5.5" 2560x1440 display (1280x1440 per eye)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • spatial headset audio
  • wireless controller
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Computer Accessories eBay Oculus
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register