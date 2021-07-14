Oclean X Pro Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $45
Oclean X Pro Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$45 $60
62 cents shipping

Apply code "BGv749nk" to save $66 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood

  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
  • Available in several colors.
  • This items ships from a GWTR warehouse and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
  • 32 adjustable levels
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • 2-in-1 charger and holder
  • magnetic mount
  • Expires 8/1/2021
