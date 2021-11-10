That is a savings of $45 off the list price, and a good price for a puffer jacket like this. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in several colors (Hunter Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $59 or more. Store pickup may also be available.
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Gore-Tex jackets and accessories. Shop Now at Marmot
- Marmot Men's ROM 2.0 Hoodie pictured in Enamel Blue for $129 ($86 off).
Save on a range of CirrusLite Down jackets for the whole family. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Pictured is the Eddie Bauer Men's CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket for $77.40. ($52 off)
- Most items within this sale ship free. (Shipping adds $9.99 for orders under $49.)
Apply coupon code "GET15" to drop the price to $53 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
- It's available in several colors (Iron pictured).
- zip front
- wind-resistant shell
Use coupon code "DN115-49-FS" for a savings of $59. Buy Now at Proozy
Save 60% on Belk exclusive shoes including slippers as low as $16, flip flops from $18, flats starting at $20, boots beginning at $24, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more
- Pictured are the True Craft Wage Hiker Boots for $24 ($36 off).
Save on more than 200 products including headphones, humidifiers, massage guns, record players, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Sharper Image 4" Sleep Therapy Sound Soother for $14 (price low by $11).
- Spend $59 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
That's a savings of $45 off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
- In Castlerock or Forged Iron.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or snag free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
This is the best price we found in any color by $3, although most retailers charge at least $50. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup to save $8.95 on shipping; orders over $59 ship free.
That's a $36 price drop. Buy Now at Belk
- In Fossil or Camo.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more
