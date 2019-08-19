Banggood · 1 hr ago
Obins Anne Pro 2 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$75 $90
free shipping

Banggood offers the Obins Anne Pro 2 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in White for $74.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • dual mode connection
  • double FN
  • intelligent "tap key" and "magic Fn" functions
  • long endurance time
  • PBT keycaps
  • full RGB backlight
  • large onboard memory for customization
  • supports NKRO in wired mode
All Deals Keyboards Banggood Private Label Brands
