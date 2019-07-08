New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Oaklyn 84" Fabric Sofa with Power Recliners
$999 $1,579
$99 shipping
Macy's offers the Oaklyn 84" Fabric Sofa with Power Recliners in Vacaro Charcoal Grey or Vacaro Mocha Brown for $969 plus $99 for white glove delivery. That's $70 under list week's mention, $580 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
  • White glove delivery includes vacuuming where new merchandise is placed, cleaning the item after unboxing, and removing all packing materials upon departure, among other services.
Features
  • 2 built-in power recliners with power headrests
  • drop-down center table with cup holders
  • illuminated cup holder and storage area in each arm
  • 2 AC outlets & 2 USB charging ports
Comments
