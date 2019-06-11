New
Macy's · 58 mins ago
$1,069 $1,579
$99 shipping
Macy's offers the Oaklyn 84" Fabric Sofa with Power Recliners in Grey or Brown for $1,069 plus $99 for white glove delivery. That's $510 off list, tied with our expired mention from four days ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- White glove delivery includes vacuuming where new merchandise is placed, cleaning the item after unboxing, and removing all packing materials upon departure, among other services.
Features
- 2 built-in power recliners with power headrests
- drop-down center table with cup holders
- illuminated cup holder and storage area in each arm
- 2 AC outlets & 2 USB charging ports
Details
Expires 6/11/2019
Published 58 min ago
