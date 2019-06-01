Macy's offers the Oaklyn 84" Fabric Sofa with Power Recliners in Grey or Brown for $1,069 plus $99 for white glove delivery. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 2. Buy Now
Tips
  • White glove delivery includes vacuuming where new merchandise is placed, cleaning the item after unboxing, and removing all packing materials upon departure, among other services.
Features
  • 2 built-in power recliners with power headrests
  • drop-down center table with cup holders
  • illuminated cup holder and storage area in each arm
  • 2 AC outlets & 2 USB charging ports