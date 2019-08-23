Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy takes an extra 50% off a selection of Oakley sunglasses via coupon code "DN50". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Choose from just over a dozen of men's, unisex, or youth styles, with prices starting at $59 after code. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular with prices starting at $64.99. Coupon code "DNRB6" cuts those to $59.99 each. With free shipping, that's a savings of at least $93 off list and the lowest prices we could find by $35 and $10 respectively. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 Coupon code "LCY11742" drops the price to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Superfeet Unisex Insoles in Charcoal for $29.99. Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "DN24" to cut the price to $24. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find today by $24. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Polo Shirt and Long Pants in several colors (Gulf/Black pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "DN26" cuts that to $26. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Base Layer T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $18.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN10" to cut that to $10. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $16. Buy Now
Proozy offers this Under Armour Men's Mystery T-Shirts 3-Pack for $34.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $40 off list and just $11.67 per Tee. Buy Now
