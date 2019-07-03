New
Daily Steals · 17 mins ago
$80 $183
free shipping
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Jomashop · 3 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Jomashop · 5 hrs ago
Prada at Jomashop
Up to 77% off + coupons
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 77% off a selection of Prada handbags, sunglasses, and accessories. Plus, bag free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS" or save even more via the coupons below. (Coupons don't stack, but orders over $100 after discount automatically receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Tips
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5"
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10"
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20"
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50"
Ashford · 3 wks ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses
$60 $188
free shipping
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
Daily Steals · 1 mo ago
iView CyberBox Streaming Player
$74
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the iView CyberBox Streaming Player for $79.99. Coupon code "DSIVIEW" cuts it to $73.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- receive free unencrypted local TV and cable stations
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
- Android apps (preinstalled and availlable from Google Play)
New
Daily Steals · 49 mins ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i7 Quad 15" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$980 $2,499
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.5GHz 15.4" Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "DSMAC4" cuts that to $979.99. With free shipping, that's $1,519 under the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this 2015 model. Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i7 2.5GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon R9 M370X 2GB graphics
- Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite
New
Daily Steals · 28 mins ago
Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Daily Steals
$80 $190
free shipping
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
New
Daily Steals · 37 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo N22 Celeron 1.6GHz 12" Chromebook
$93 $300
free shipping
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
