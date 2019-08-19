Personalize your DealNews Experience
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $79.99. Coupon code "OKLY" drops that to $69.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $113 off list price. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 Coupon code "LCY11742" drops the price to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of men's and women's sunglasses, with prices starting at $54.99. Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS" or save even more via the coupons below. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
