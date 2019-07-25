- Create an Account or Login
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $89.99. Coupon code "OKLYSUN10" cuts the prices to $79.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $120 off list prices. Buy Now
Lands' End offers its Lands' End ClassMate Printed Soft Sided Lunch Box in several colors for $8.97. Coupon code "PENCIL" and PIN "9117" drop that to $4.48 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 26. Buy Now
MDA Direct via Amazon offers the Godinger 850ml Whiskey Decanter Globe for $29.99. That prices drops at checkout to $19.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Good Cook Meat Chopper for $4.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones in Blackout or Alpha Green for $49.99. Coupon code "JAYB" drops it to $37.99. With free shipping, that's $22 under our Black Friday mention, a low today by $42, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
