Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Oakley Sliver XL Sunglasses
$50 $146
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Nordstrom Rack charges the same for a similar style.
Features
  • available in Matte Brown Tortoise with Warm Grey lens
  • 100% UV protection
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Sunglasses eBay Oakley
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register