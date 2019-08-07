- Create an Account or Login
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Oakley Packable Travel Backpack in Black for $10 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot and OfficeMax offers this Kids' 6-Piece Backpack Set in three styles (Dinosaur pictured) for $10. (Scroll down and select the other styles from the drop-down menu under the price.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.95 shipping charge. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now
Macy's offers the High Sierra Curve Backpack in several colors (Space Black pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "BTS" drops that to $21.59. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Excluding the below mention, that's the lowest price we could find now by a buck, although we saw it in just two colors for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers this 70L Sports Hiking Camping Backpack in several colors (Blue pictured) for $35.90. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $28.72. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
syn_ergy via eBay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Space Gray for $124.99 with free shipping. That's $55 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $14, although most sellers charge $150 or more.)
Update: It's now $129.99. Buy Now
