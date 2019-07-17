Proozy offers the Oakley Men's MPH Chainlink Sunglasses in several colors (Matte Steel/Ice Iridium pictured) for $137.99. Coupon code "DN64" cuts that to $64. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $59.99. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that price to $40. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $79 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $9.20 per T-shirt and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to L
Proozy offers the Superfeet Unisex Insoles in Charcoal for $29.99. Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "DN26" to cut the price to $26. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- available in women's sizes 4.5-6 to 11.5-13 and men's sizes 6.5-8 to 12.5
Proozy offers the True Rock Men's Waffle Knit Henley Hoodie in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN7" to drop that to $7. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our April mention as the best deal we've seen (low today by $5). Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to 2XL
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
