Proozy offers the Oakley Men's MPH Chainlink Sunglasses in several colors (Matte Steel/Ice Iridium pictured) for $56. Coupon code "DN55" cuts that to $55. With free shipping, that's $11 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $33.) Buy Now
Sunframes via eBay offers the Oakley Men's Valve Sunglasses in Black Iridium for $56.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although we saw them for $6 less in July. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Prada handbags, sunglasses, and accessories, with prices starting at $89.99. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping if it doesn't already apply. Even better, extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Various sellers at eBay take up to 60% off a wide selection of Oakley men's sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 350 styles. Shop Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular for $59.99. (You may need to apply coupon code "DNRB6" to see this price.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest prices we could find by $40 and $10 respectively.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Cirque Mountain Unisex State Hat in several styles (Minnesota Army Green/Camo pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DN799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $3 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Women's ZPRINT Work Steel Toe Shoes in Ash Grey/Washed Blue for $19.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1999" bags free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Adicross Bonded Hoodie in Burgundy for $29.99. Coupon code "DN2999" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
