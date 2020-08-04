New
Proozy · 1 hr ago
Oakley Men's MPH Chainlink Polarized Sunglasses
$52 $61
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PZY52FS" to put them $23 under what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Proozy

  • They're available in several colors (Grey Smoke/Red pictured).
  • lenses block 100% of UVA, UVB & UVC rays and harmful blue light up to 400 nm
  • Code "PZY52FS"
  • Expires 8/4/2020
apmowery
I bought these same glasses from proozy approx 3 months ago for $42 (I got 2 pair to get free shipping). the glasses are great. I've seen proozy offer these glasses as low as $39 (around Thanksgiving last year) but I missed out on that one. be patient - proozy has a good assortment of Oakley sunglasses & prices in the low $40's are common (although free shipping only valid above $50).
46 min ago