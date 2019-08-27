Personalize your DealNews Experience
Get Framed via eBay offers the Oakley Men's Fuel Cell Polarized Sunglasses in Black for $55 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Oakley Men's Catalyst Square Sunglasses in Polished Black for $52.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Jomashop offers the Oakley Men's Fives Squared Sunglasses in Black/Grey for $59.99. Coupon code "EXOAKK49" cuts that to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention of another color from last October and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Electronics Liquidators via eBay offers the Oakley Unisex Radar Pace Sunglasses with Bluetooth Trainer for $96.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 Coupon code "LCY11742" drops the price to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of men's and women's sunglasses, with prices starting at $54.99. Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS" or save even more via the coupons below. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
