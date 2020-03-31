Open Offer in New Tab
53 mins ago
OYO Hotels & Homes
Free Stays to Medical Personnel

OYO Hotels & Homes are offering free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the United States to doctors, nurses, and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against Coronavirus. Shop Now

  • Call (+1) 628-213-7020 (code: OYO4FIRSTRESPONDERS) to get a reservation at the nearest OYO.
  • OYO Hotels will cover all the costs when you provide your valid active First Responder identification.
