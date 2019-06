It's the best price we could find by $12

Jackyled Direct via Amazon offers its Jackyled 4.9-Foot Motion-Activated Waterproof USB LED Strip Light / Night Light in Warm White for $13.99. Coupon code "CTUKGY7Z" drops that to. Plus, Prime members receive. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. It connects to a USB power source or battery pack (included) and is intended to mounted in areas where it can be used as a night light, such as the bottom of a bed frame. It features 45 LEDs and a 30-second auto-shut off. Deal ends December 5, 2019.: Expiration info has been fixed.