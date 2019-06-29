LightInTheBox · 54 mins ago
OYLYW 10-Head Vintage Metal Ceiling Light
$61 $150
free shipping
Lightinthebox offers the OYLYW 10-Head Vintage Metal Ceiling Light for $70.69. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" cuts that to $60.69. With free shipping, that's $11 below our mention from two weeks ago, $90 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • requires 10 60-watt bulbs (not included)
Features
  • semi flush mount
  • E26/E27 bulb base
↑ less
Buy from LightInTheBox
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LITBSP81558"
  • Expires 6/29/2019
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps LightInTheBox Private Label Brands
Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register