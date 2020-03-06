Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
OXO Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner
$8 $17
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Coupon code "PREVIEW" bags this price
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • Plastic/silicone
  • removes fingerprints and smudges from screens and surfaces
  • for cleaning laptops, tablets and smartphones
  • Retract the brush and place the storage cover on the pad to keep both ends protected when not in use
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREVIEW"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Laptop Accessories Macy's OXO
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register