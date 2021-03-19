New
Macy's · 23 mins ago
OXO Steel Pop Small Square Mini 0.4-Qt. Food Storage Container
$11 $13
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "SPRING" to make this the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • measures 4.15" x 4.15" x 3.6"
  • push-button lid
  • BPA-free construction
  • dishwasher safe silicone seal and plastic body
  • hand wash lid
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPRING"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's OXO
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register