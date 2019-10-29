New
Macy's · 36 mins ago
OXO Pop Small Square Short Food Storage Container
$8 $20
pickup at Macy's

That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "TREAT" to get this discount.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • 1.1-quart capacity
  • designed for modular stacking
  • push-button lid
  • BPA-free and dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TREAT"
  • Expires 10/29/2019
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's OXO
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register