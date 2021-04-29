New
Macy's · 33 mins ago
OXO Pop Brown Sugar Saver
$4.19 $6
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get the best price we could find by a buck. (Otherwise, it's at least $10 to get it shipped from other retailers.) Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee (or pad your order to $25 for free shipping).
Features
  • BPA-free
  • measures 3.4" x 5.5" x 0.85"
  • made of terracotta and polypropylene
  • keeps foods soft and moist while being stored
  • attaches to the lids of all POP food storage containers
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's OXO
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register