Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 44 mins ago
OXO Pop 3-Piece Food Storage Container Value Set
$20 $30
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most merchants charge $30. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Apply coupon code "PRES25" to drop the price to $19.99.
Features
  • BPA-free
  • dishwasher-safe
  • three 1.1-qt. containers with lids
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PRES25"
  • Expires 2/24/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's OXO
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register