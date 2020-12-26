It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Apply coupon code "JOY25" to drop the price to $22.50.
- BPA-free
- dishwasher-safe
- three 1.1-qt. containers with lids
Use code "JOY25" to drop the price to the lowest we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. In-store pickup may also be available.
- 1.9-quart container with lid
- 1.2-quart container with lid
- 0.4-quart container with lid
- Model: 11236300
Shop and save on 10 different mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 5-qt. Tilt-Head Mixer Glass Bowl with Lid for $49.99 ($20 off and a low by $2).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Save on pans, skillets, knives, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Masterpan Copper Tone 8" and 9" Ceramic Frying Pans 2-Pack for $21.99 (low by $1)
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Use coupon code "JOY" to get the extra 15% to 20% off. Save on more than 121,000 items in every conceivable category. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $1,699 (43% off).
Use coupon code "JOY" to get an extra 20% or "JOY25" takes $10 off orders of $25 or more and yields a better discount on many items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
If you're willing to store them until next year, Macy's offers big savings on hundreds of holiday decorations, trees, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Snoopy's Letter to Santa Ornament for $20.99 (pictured, $49 off)
It's $56 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Onyx Black & Rose Gold.
- glass lid
- tapered rims
- dishwasher, freezer safe
- aluminum-encapsulated base
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
Sign In or Register