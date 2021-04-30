Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avacado Slicer for $8
New
Macy's · 8 mins ago
Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avacado Slicer
$7.69 $11
free shipping w/ $25

Use coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off and the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charger. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • splits, pits, slices, and scoops
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 8 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's OXO
Mother's Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register