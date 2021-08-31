OXO Kitchen Storage and Gadgets at Macy's: up to 60% off + extra 15% off

Save on already discounted OXO goodies with coupon code "LABOR", yielding deep discounts (after coupon) on items including storage containers from $3.99, kids' items starting at $5.99, cleaning supplies as low as $6.99, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the OXO Pop Tops 2.0 Collection.
Save on a unique collection, including serveware from $10, bakeware from $18, and cookware from $10. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- All sales are final.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Botanique Mini Ramekin 4-Pc. Set for $15 ($10 off).
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-slip grip
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 47552
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Apply coupon code "PQPAAGD7" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 7" option drops to $14.99 after the code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 22,000 discounted items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 ($60 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 30% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Show off your personal style and save on hats and caps. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Sign In or Register