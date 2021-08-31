OXO Kitchen Storage and Gadgets at Macy's: up to 60% off + extra 15% off
Macy's · 1 hr ago
OXO Kitchen Storage and Gadgets at Macy's
up to 60% off + extra 15% off
free shipping w/ $25

Save on already discounted OXO goodies with coupon code "LABOR", yielding deep discounts (after coupon) on items including storage containers from $3.99, kids' items starting at $5.99, cleaning supplies as low as $6.99, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • Pictured is the OXO Pop Tops 2.0 Collection.
  • Code "LABOR"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
