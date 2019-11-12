New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler
$7 $17
pickup at Macy's

That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Use coupon code "FRIEND" to peel away the price.
  • stainless steel blade
  • pointed tip
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
