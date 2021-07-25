OXO Good Grips Silicone Pot Holder for $6
Macy's · 40 mins ago
OXO Good Grips Silicone Pot Holder
$5.93 $18
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Gray.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
  • heat-, flame-, stain- and steam-resistant
  • slip-resistant pattern
  • machine-washable
  • measures 9.8" x 8" x 0.2"
