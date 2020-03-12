Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 44 mins ago
OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking Mat
$7 $20
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $13.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Belk still offers it for $6.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Belk matches (although free shipping is only available when you pad your order with a beauty item)
  • It's temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price
Features
  • measures 11.5" x 16.5"
  • fiberglass and silicone construction
Details
Comments
  • Published 5 hr ago
    Verified 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
2 comments
swmb42
not available from Amazon; other options are much higher cost
1 hr 26 min ago
millersrus
no longer available at that price
3 hr 23 min ago