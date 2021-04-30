OXO Good Grips Punctual Egg Timer with Piercer for $16
Macy's · 1 hr ago
OXO Good Grips Punctual Egg Timer with Piercer
$16 $34
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • 7 doneness levels & egg size selector
  • built-in piercer locks away for safety
  • progress bar
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
