Macy's · 54 mins ago
OXO Good Grips Punctual Egg Timer with Piercer
$16 $34
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "HOME" to save a total of $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • 7 doneness levels & egg size selector
  • built-in piercer locks away for safety
  • progress bar
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 2/15/2021
