OXO Good Grips Garlic Press for $11
New
Macy's · 42 mins ago
OXO Good Grips Garlic Press
$11 $30
free shipping w/ $25

That's $7 under what other major retailers charge. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25.
Features
  • presses multiple cloves at once
  • built-in cleaner
  • die-cast zinc construction
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's OXO
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register