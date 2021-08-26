OXO Good Grips Cookie Press Set for $12 in cart

After the in-cart discount, that's the best deal we could find by $20 – every other big store charges more than $30 for this. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- Loyallist members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- includes 12 patterned stainless steel discs
Expires 8/29/2021
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- auto-drip tank
- includes 10 filters
- Model: 11180100
Coupon code "EVERYROOM15" makes this the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $4 shipping fee.
- fits pots 8" in diameter and up
- telescoping extendable handle
- collapsible basket
- 1.75" folding feet
- Model: 1067247
Thanks to coupon code "EVERYROOM15", that's $4 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 2- and 3-quart baking dishes with lids; a loaf pan; pie plate; and 1-, 2-, and 4-cup round Smart Seal containers
- made from thermal shock-resistant borosilicate glass
- dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer-, fridge-, and oven-safe
- PVC- and BPA-free
- Model: 11182400
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Apply coupon code "45DEALMUG" to save. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors/sizes (14-oz. Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Simple Drink Life via Amazon.
- vacuum insulated
- lid and handle
- sweat-free
Clip the $80 off coupon on the product page to drop it $32 under our mention from last October and at the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's sold by Beach Camera via Amazon.
- It uses hardwood pellets (not included).
- temps up to 950°
- stainless steel construction
- measures 19.75" x 15.5" x 31"
- includes safe handle oven door, safe handle removable fuel tray, stainless steel pizza peel, removable pizza/baking stone, stainless steel dough scraper, stainless steel scoop, and removable stainless steel slotted grill with drip tray.
- Model: PZG100
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual compartments
- tempered glass lid
- cool-touch handles
- Model: ASP-600
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've had quite a few bottle brushes but this one is by far my favorite. Although you can find some for less, I love the soft bristles and the stand. It makes it worth paying a little more."
- flexible neck
- top-rack dishwasher safe
