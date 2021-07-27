OXO Good Grips Complete 7-Piece Grate & Slice Set for $21
Macy's · 41 mins ago
OXO Good Grips Complete 7-Piece Grate & Slice Set
$21 $54
free shipping w/ $25

That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • storage container
  • lid
  • coarse & medium graters
  • straight & Julienne slicers
  • food holder
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
